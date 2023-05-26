This Latino delicacy is ready in under an hour and will be a fan favorite.

This Ropa Vieja Dish is the Perfect Quick, No Fuss Weekday Recipe You Need

Whether you're trying to plan a hearty weeknight meal or looking to make something that's no fuss at your next family gathering, making something that won't leave you tied to the kitchen is super important in today's day and age.

From being served next to a bed of white rice, black beans, and maduros, to being sandwiched between a toasted Cuban loaf, ropa vieja will always hit the spot.

Thankfully, we have amazing Chica Bosses like Cari Garcia of the Fat Girl Hedonist creating recipes that are not only delicious but also no fuss.

Ropa vieja recipe by Fat Girl Hedonist Credit: Fat Girl Hedonist / Cari Garcia

Ropa Vieja Instant Pot Recipe by Cari Garcia

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of cumin, separated

3 bay leaves

1 tablespoon of salt, separated

¾ teaspoon of black pepper, separated

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

3 lbs flank steak

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 white onion, thinly sliced

2 large tomatoes, pureed

5 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup preserved beef broth

⅓ cup red cooking wine

Directions:

In your Instant Pot place your flank steak and pour in enough water to just cover the meat. Add to the pot two bay leaves, one teaspoon of cumin, ½ tablespoon of salt, and ½ teaspoon of black pepper. Cover the Instant Pot and set to 25 minutes on the Meat/Stew setting. Once the steam has released from the Instant Pot, remove the meat and begin shredding the flank steak using two forks. Remove any fatty bits while shredding. Reserve one cup of the beef broth from the Instant Pot. In a large saute pan over medium heat add your vegetable oil, peppers, onions, and garlic. Sauté for two minutes Add the shredded beef, pureed tomato, red cooking wine, preserved beef broth, one teaspoon of cumin, ½ tablespoon of salt, ¼ teaspoon of black pepper, and dried oregano. Mix to ensure steak is well incorporated, cover the sauté pan, and drop the heat to low. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes. Season with additional salt if desired before serving.