Brindis to Life: 7 Sweet, Savory Drinks to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With

Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Mayo 05, 2022

In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become a major unofficial holiday filled with delicious food, great people and unforgettable drinks. Whether you're looking to toast to life or more nefarious reasons, these seven Cinco de Mayo-inspired drinks will hit the spot.

Pink Mimosa

Credit: Yave Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz YaVe Tequila Reposado
  • 2 oz grapefruit juice
  • 3 oz Prosecco or Champagne

Preparation:

  1. Add all ingredients to a champagne glass and stir.
  2. Garnish with a fresh grapefruit slice and edible flowers! 
Mexican Martini 

Credit: Volcan Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 Oz Volcán de mi Tierra Tequila Añejo Cristalino
  • 1.5 Oz Orange liqueur
  • 1.5 Oz Fresh lime juice
  • 1.5 Oz Olive water from the olive jar
  • To Taste: Olives & an orange zest

Preparation:

  1. Shake the ingredients in a shaker full of ice, strain into a martini glass and spritz with the orange zest.
  2. Garnish with olives and an optional lime wedge.
  3. Enjoy! 

The Devil's Margarita

Credit: Volcan Tequila

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 Oz Volcán de mi Tierra Blanco
  • 1 Oz Fresh lime juice
  • .5 Oz Simple syrup
  • .5 Oz Red wine (fruity)
  • Garnish: Chili pepper 

Preparation: 

  1. Pour tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously.
  2. Strain into a margarita glass and slowly pour the red wine into the drink using a bar spoon.
  3. Enjoy! 
Prickly Pear Margarita

Credit: Código 1530

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Código 1530 Rosa or Blanco Tequila
  • 1⁄2 oz Brushfire Farms Prickly Pear Syrup
  • 1 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1⁄2 oz Orange Juice
  • 1⁄4 oz Agave Syrup

Preparation:

  1. Salt rim on glass.
  2. Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice.
  3. Shake vigorously and pour over rocks into a glass.
  4. Garnish with lime wheel. Enjoy!

El Caballo Blanco

Credit: Joree Weatherly

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Izo Bacanora
  • .5 oz Clarified Apple Syrup*
  • 2 Dashes Citric, Malic, & Tartaric Acid tincture

Preparation:

  1. Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, stir and pour over a large rock.
  2. Garnish with an expressed orange peel and sal de gusano

*Juice apples and then drip filter through a coffee filter. Cut the clarified juice equal parts by weight with sugar.

Jalapeño Margarita

Credit: Tequila Cazadores

Crafted by Manny Hinojosa, Global Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ part Tequila Cazadores Blanco
  • ½ part Premium Triple Sec
  • ½ part Agave Nectar
  • 1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 Slice of Jalapeño
  • Garnish (optional): lime, jalapeño slice and salt

Preparation:

  1. In a cocktail shaker with ice combine all the ingredients, shake and serve over the rocks in glass.
Grand Margarita

Credit: Grand Marnier

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge
  • 1 part Tequila
  • .5 part Fresh Lime Juice
  • Ice cubes
  • Lime Garnish

Preparation:

  1. Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt.
  2. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass.
  3. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish.
  4. Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt.
  5. Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker.
  6. Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.
