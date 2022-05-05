Brindis to Life: 7 Sweet, Savory Drinks to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With
In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become a major unofficial holiday filled with delicious food, great people and unforgettable drinks. Whether you're looking to toast to life or more nefarious reasons, these seven Cinco de Mayo-inspired drinks will hit the spot.
Pink Mimosa
Credit: Yave Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1 oz YaVe Tequila Reposado
- 2 oz grapefruit juice
- 3 oz Prosecco or Champagne
Preparation:
- Add all ingredients to a champagne glass and stir.
- Garnish with a fresh grapefruit slice and edible flowers!
Mexican Martini
Credit: Volcan Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2.5 Oz Volcán de mi Tierra Tequila Añejo Cristalino
- 1.5 Oz Orange liqueur
- 1.5 Oz Fresh lime juice
- 1.5 Oz Olive water from the olive jar
- To Taste: Olives & an orange zest
Preparation:
- Shake the ingredients in a shaker full of ice, strain into a martini glass and spritz with the orange zest.
- Garnish with olives and an optional lime wedge.
- Enjoy!
The Devil's Margarita
Credit: Volcan Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1.5 Oz Volcán de mi Tierra Blanco
- 1 Oz Fresh lime juice
- .5 Oz Simple syrup
- .5 Oz Red wine (fruity)
- Garnish: Chili pepper
Preparation:
- Pour tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup into a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously.
- Strain into a margarita glass and slowly pour the red wine into the drink using a bar spoon.
- Enjoy!
Prickly Pear Margarita
Credit: Código 1530
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Código 1530 Rosa or Blanco Tequila
- 1⁄2 oz Brushfire Farms Prickly Pear Syrup
- 1 oz Lemon Juice
- 1⁄2 oz Orange Juice
- 1⁄4 oz Agave Syrup
Preparation:
- Salt rim on glass.
- Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously and pour over rocks into a glass.
- Garnish with lime wheel. Enjoy!
El Caballo Blanco
Credit: Joree Weatherly
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Izo Bacanora
- .5 oz Clarified Apple Syrup*
- 2 Dashes Citric, Malic, & Tartaric Acid tincture
Preparation:
- Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, stir and pour over a large rock.
- Garnish with an expressed orange peel and sal de gusano.
*Juice apples and then drip filter through a coffee filter. Cut the clarified juice equal parts by weight with sugar.
Jalapeño Margarita
Credit: Tequila Cazadores
Crafted by Manny Hinojosa, Global Brand Ambassador
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ part Tequila Cazadores Blanco
- ½ part Premium Triple Sec
- ½ part Agave Nectar
- 1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 Slice of Jalapeño
- Garnish (optional): lime, jalapeño slice and salt
Preparation:
- In a cocktail shaker with ice combine all the ingredients, shake and serve over the rocks in glass.
Grand Margarita
Credit: Grand Marnier
Ingredients:
- 1 part Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge
- 1 part Tequila
- .5 part Fresh Lime Juice
- Ice cubes
- Lime Garnish
Preparation:
- Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt.
- Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half of the rim of a margarita glass.
- Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves for garnish.
- Holding glass upside down, dip wet half delicately into the salt.
- Shake Grand Marnier, tequila and lime juice with ice in a cocktail shaker.
- Strain into glass and apply lime garnish to the rim.