Maximize your Easter celebration with these spring-inspired tips and recipes.

Be the Hostess With the Mostest With These 3 Easy and Great Easter Brunch Ideas

Pascua is a beautiful, and often spiritual, celebration where people can continue making memories with their loved ones while also remembering those who have passed on.

Whether you call it Easter, Resurrection Sunday or Domingo Santo, it is a special holiday that usually involves a mix of good food, lots of chocolate and great company. Unlike Thanksgiving and Christmas, Easter is a bit more laid back, allowing for hosts to get a little more creative with how they choose to celebrate—perhaps with a perfectly curated brunch?

Brunch can be something that is easy, fast and rich, loaded up with time-honored delicacies, new-age favorites and always an eye on all the details.

This is a great opportunity for the host to bring out showstopping pieces and cook up an unforgettable meal that'll show their love and gratitude to their family and friends (and creating an event that'll be talked about for the rest of the year).

Plan the most successful of days by following the below tips!

Pay attention to detail

Easter is the best excuse to bust out your spring inspired decorations! You can use a pastel tablecloth—like this checkered one—and garlands to decorate your table. If you want to walk the extra mile, use color coordinated dinnerware and cutlery. We love these blush, artisan-crafted sets from recycled clay. And all spring-related serving accessories, like a cheese cupboard with floral print.

Also, fresh flowers are a must to set the mood. Grab some local blooming bulbs and put them into a vase to make it your centerpiece. You're now ready to enjoy the food and the drinks!

Prepare a delicious Easter Margarita

It wouldn't be a celebration without a cocktail! There are thousands Margarita recipes out there but this is yummy AND super cute. Welcome your guests like this and they won't be disappointed. You can also easily turn it into a mocktail for the kids swapping a couple of ingredients.

Dress up your glass like an Easter bunny, drawing and taping the ears, feet, eyes and nose before filling it with the delicious mix. Here you can find all the instructions you'll need.

Include a Latin touch in the kitchen

Whether you celebrate Easter with your family or your friends, introduce sauces that represent your culture and the flavors from your upbringing, like chimichurri or mojo. Sofrito is also a very useful seasoning that goes along with beans and grains, pasta or even roasted or sautéed vegetables. You can try fresh herbs like cilantro in soups, on sandwiches and in your casseroles. While dry spices like cumin, garlic powder and ground pepper, and aromatic dry herbs are essential for rice, mole or guisos. Ask your abuela!

Also, no brunch his complete without traditional dishes. Investigate a little bit about your ancestor's background and surprise your folks cooking fanesca, habichuelas con dulce, pan de Pascua, buñuelos, monas de pascua or molotes.

A lot of Catholic Christians don't eat meat during Lent or Easter, so fish and seafood dishes like ceviche or bacalao are a must.