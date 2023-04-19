This Low-Waste Lavender Drink is The Perfect Way to Celebrate Earth Month
Código 1530's low-waste cocktail wants to help you celebrar Earth Day with flavor and style.
With Earth Day on April 22 fastly approaching, many are getting ready to celebrate responsibly and sustainably.
In an effort to help folks continue their Earth Month practices, Código 1530 has shared their recipe for a delicious and colorful low-waste Lavender Haze cocktail below.
Regardless of what your plans are, this tequila-based cocktail is sure to please.
Credit: Codigo 1530 Blanco
Código 1530's Low-waste Lavender Haze
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Código 1530 Blanco
- 3 oz of Bergamot Tea
- ¾ oz of Lemon Juice
- ½ oz of Lavender Simple Syrup
Directions:
Lavender Simple Syrup
- Boil 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar.
- Add in 10 springs of lavender, bring to a boil, and let cool.
- Strain and serve syrup
Cocktail
- Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake to combine.
- Pour into a Collins glass with ice and enjoy.