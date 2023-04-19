Código 1530's low-waste cocktail wants to help you celebrar Earth Day with flavor and style.

This Low-Waste Lavender Drink is The Perfect Way to Celebrate Earth Month

With Earth Day on April 22 fastly approaching, many are getting ready to celebrate responsibly and sustainably.

In an effort to help folks continue their Earth Month practices, Código 1530 has shared their recipe for a delicious and colorful low-waste Lavender Haze cocktail below.

Regardless of what your plans are, this tequila-based cocktail is sure to please.

Codigo 1530 Blanco Credit: Codigo 1530 Blanco

Código 1530's Low-waste Lavender Haze

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Código 1530 Blanco

3 oz of Bergamot Tea

¾ oz of Lemon Juice

½ oz of Lavender Simple Syrup

Directions:

Lavender Simple Syrup

Boil 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar. Add in 10 springs of lavender, bring to a boil, and let cool. Strain and serve syrup

Cocktail