How To Make Your Beauty Routine More Sustainable with these 8 Refillable Products

Por Laura Acosta Abril 05, 2023
Credit: Courtesy of Jane Iredale; Ere Perez

From makeup to skin care, this Earth Month we're putting our money where our mouth is and investing in beauty products that last. Check out these eight sustainable and refillable products you can add to your go-to items.

Earth Inspired

Credit: Courtesy of Cheekbone Beauty

This Indigenous-owned brand features refillable lipstick with velvety shades that honor the environement using Indigenous names for the earth or land.

Cheekbone Beauty, Sustain Lipstick, $25, cheekbonebeauty.com

Bronze Glow

Credit: Courtesy of Ere Perez

Housed in a plastic-free, aluminum makeup wheel, this rice powder bronzer works overtime to absorb oil while helping you look like you just stepped off a beach. 

Ere Perez, Rice Powder Bronzer, $41.40, ereperez.com

Luscious Locks

Credit: Courtesy of Kérastase

Get all the benefits of salon-quality hair care without all the plastic with Kérastase's 100% recycled aluminum bottles.

Plus, the refill pouches use 82% less plastic than a standard bottle.

Kérastase, Genesis Reusable Bottle & Fortifying Oily Hair Shampoo Refill, $68, kerastase-usa.com

Forever Faves

Credit: Courtesy of Kiehl's

Already love the skin care staple Creme de Corps? Just one refill replaces four single-use plastic bottles.

Kiehl's, Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter 1 L Refill, $92, kiehls.com

Glam Pick

Credit: Courtesy of Valdé

There's no need to sacrifice luxury for sustainability—if you're looking to treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate pampering gift, Valdé's refillable lipstick armor is a beauty heirloom that will last a lifetime.

Valdé, Valdé Armor and Refillable Lip Set, starting at $150, valdebeauty.com

Powder Formula

Credit: Courtesy of Jane Iredale

Reapply SPF on the go with this vegan powder formula that's perfect for sensitive skin.

Jane Iredale, Powder-Me SPF® 30 Dry Sunscreen, $55, janeiredale.com

The Eyes Have It

Credit: Courtesy of Izzy

Zero-waste beauty brand Izzy is taking the work out of sustainable beauty.

Rather than refilling the mascara yourself, just send back the aluminum tube in the reusable mailer and they'll handle the rest.

Izzy, Zero Waste Mascara, $39, yourizzy.com

Curls For Days

Credit: Courtesy of DevaCurl

If you've got curls or waves, you know how quickly you go through your hair products.

This continuous mist sprayer gets even better once you realize you can refill it with DevaCurl's new leave-in formula.

DevaCurl, Mist of Wonders Leave-In Kit, $75, devacurl.com

