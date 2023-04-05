How To Make Your Beauty Routine More Sustainable with these 8 Refillable Products
From makeup to skin care, this Earth Month we're putting our money where our mouth is and investing in beauty products that last. Check out these eight sustainable and refillable products you can add to your go-to items.
Earth Inspired
This Indigenous-owned brand features refillable lipstick with velvety shades that honor the environement using Indigenous names for the earth or land.
Cheekbone Beauty, Sustain Lipstick, $25, cheekbonebeauty.com
Bronze Glow
Housed in a plastic-free, aluminum makeup wheel, this rice powder bronzer works overtime to absorb oil while helping you look like you just stepped off a beach.
Ere Perez, Rice Powder Bronzer, $41.40, ereperez.com
Luscious Locks
Get all the benefits of salon-quality hair care without all the plastic with Kérastase's 100% recycled aluminum bottles.
Plus, the refill pouches use 82% less plastic than a standard bottle.
Kérastase, Genesis Reusable Bottle & Fortifying Oily Hair Shampoo Refill, $68, kerastase-usa.com
Forever Faves
Already love the skin care staple Creme de Corps? Just one refill replaces four single-use plastic bottles.
Kiehl's, Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter 1 L Refill, $92, kiehls.com
Glam Pick
There's no need to sacrifice luxury for sustainability—if you're looking to treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate pampering gift, Valdé's refillable lipstick armor is a beauty heirloom that will last a lifetime.
Valdé, Valdé Armor and Refillable Lip Set, starting at $150, valdebeauty.com
Powder Formula
Reapply SPF on the go with this vegan powder formula that's perfect for sensitive skin.
Jane Iredale, Powder-Me SPF® 30 Dry Sunscreen, $55, janeiredale.com
The Eyes Have It
Zero-waste beauty brand Izzy is taking the work out of sustainable beauty.
Rather than refilling the mascara yourself, just send back the aluminum tube in the reusable mailer and they'll handle the rest.
Izzy, Zero Waste Mascara, $39, yourizzy.com
Curls For Days
If you've got curls or waves, you know how quickly you go through your hair products.
This continuous mist sprayer gets even better once you realize you can refill it with DevaCurl's new leave-in formula.
DevaCurl, Mist of Wonders Leave-In Kit, $75, devacurl.com