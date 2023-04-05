In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Olivo-Pinales dishes on how museums are helping advance sustainable practices in their local communities.

As time progresses, taking care of our environment and the world around us has become more and more important.

With the dawn of the internet and eventually social media, educating ourselves on the right practices that help promote sustainability and a better Earth has never been easier—especially with organizations and museums like the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science at the forefront helping usher in the facilitation of information.

Hidekel Olivo-Pinales, a public programs manager for the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, has made it her goal to create and develop educational and engaging activities, floor activations, and live science performances to show her local community the beauty of science and being informed.

On why it's important to celebrate Earth Day (April 22), Olivo-Pinales tells People Chica, "It's important for museums, like Frost Science, to have events that promote sustainability because museums are a trusted community resource, dedicated to inspiring people to learn about and improve our world. It can be difficult for people to put their knowledge into practice, and Frost Science and other museums are an important way to connect that learning to action."

Hidekel Olivo-Pinales Credit: Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Sustainability is something that can be celebrated, honored, and practiced all year long. Why is it important for museums like the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science to have events that seek to promote sustainable practices and show their importance to the world around us?

Events like our museum-wide Earth Day celebration enable us to educate guests in a fun and engaging way and to showcase what we and local partners are doing to make the world a more sustainable place—and critically, how museum guests can get involved in these efforts.

How do you hope that this year's Earth Day programming and activations resonate with people visiting the museum?

We hope that guests who participate in our Earth Day programming will come away with ideas for concrete actions they can take to live more sustainably, and with the desire to share what they learned with others.

Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science Credit: Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science

It has become increasingly important for companies and organizations to not only talk the talk but walk the walk. In what ways is the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science practicing sustainability throughout the year?

Sustainability is at the heart of the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's mission. While our programs and exhibitions raise awareness of positive steps every guest can take to improve the environment, the building and grounds are designed to express the best practices in green building design, construction, and operation, as well as utilizing the latest green technologies. Our campus is LEED Gold Certified and has numerous features that make it energy efficient, which helps us minimize our carbon footprint.

We are also immensely proud of our marine conservation initiatives including ReeFLorida, which is dedicated to restoring, conserving, and enhancing Florida's Coral Reef, and our habitat restoration program, Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE)—two ways in which we are actively involved in conserving and protecting our planet.

MUVE has engaged more than 11,000 volunteers, helping to enhance over 25 acres of coastal ecosystems. The program hosts free monthly workdays for the public to participate in exotic species removal, native planting, biodiversity monitoring, and beach cleanups. Through this work we provide an avenue for the community to become engaged in habitat restoration, fostering a love for coastal ecosystems and a desire to protect them.

Frost Science also has a Sustainability Committee which is guided by principles in sustainability that promote environmental conservation, improve human health and well-being, and integrate innovative practices that encourage greater awareness and stewardship into our work. The committee evaluates the impact of existing Museum practices; creates measurable goals informed by ongoing monitoring programs and the best available science; and practices transparent communication with staff and guests alike.

Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science Credit: Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Operationally the Museum's Science Store sources products and materials that are environmentally friendly and socially responsible. We also maintain a green rooftop to reduce the heat island effect, sequester carbon and absorb rainwater. The plants used represent South Florida ecosystems and are filled with native vegetation, providing benefits to pollinators and educational opportunities for visitors.

The Museum's catering partner, Constellation Culinary Group, sources sustainable seafood and cuts down on single-use plastics with biodegradable food containers and cutlery in the Museum café.

As a citizen of the world, why is Earth Day so important to you?

Earth Day is the one day as a global community dedicated to celebrating the planet. Ours is the one planet we know of that can sustain life, so we must take care of it. I am a huge fan of our national parks, and on Earth Day they're all free. The sheer natural beauty that these parks possess is unmatched.