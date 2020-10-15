Early End to the Census Could Have Huge Effect on Latinos

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could immediately stop gathering information in the field for the 2020 census, which had its original deadline extended because of the coronavirus pandemic. A lower court's order had previously said it should continue until October 31, to make up for time lost, but now it will halt on Thursday, October 15.

"I wasn't shocked, but I was disappointed and I was frustrated," Lizette Escobedo, director of the National Census Program at NALEO, told NBC News. "This administration has done so much to block a full enumeration."

The census is conducted every 10 years and is required by the Constitution, and determines the number of seats in the House of Representatives and electoral college votes that each state gets. It also determines where an estimated $1.5 trillion a year in federal tax dollars for health care, education, and other public services will go, according to George Washington University.

According to the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Latinos — especially Latino children — have been undercounted for decades. The group estimates that one in three Latinos in the United States live in communities traditionally considered hard to count. In terms of the census, "hard to count" categories often include renters, young people, and people of color.