People Chica is sharing this delicious Three Spirit mocktail that'll easily replace its boozy twin.

Toast To Life This Dry January With This Stimulating Herbal Espresso Mocktail Recipe

Dry January has become a yearly challenge where people refrain or reduce the amount of alcoholic beverages they consume as they charge into a new year looking to establish healthier habits.

To help you take on this challenge like a chingona, we're sharing this delicious mocktail recipe from Three Spirit that will easily quench your thirst.

In just three steps, you'll have a drink that looks just as good as it tastes. Enjoy!

Herbal Stimulant Credit: Three Spirits

Ingredients

2 fl oz Social Elixir

1 fl oz espresso strength coffee

1 1/2 bar spoons of maple syrup

Optional extra for boozy version: 1/2 fl oz dark rum

Directions