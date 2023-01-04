De Soi's Peachy Keen mocktail will be your go-to non-alcoholic beverage all year long.

This Peach and Blackberry Mocktail is the Perfect Elixir for Dry January

January is here and with it comes all the new year resolutions folks are making to be more mindful about what they are putting in their bodies.

From eating healthy to skipping alcohol, folks want what's best for their bodies without skimping on the flavor.

Thanks to De Soi, people no longer have to wonder about what they'll be sipping on at parties or at home.

The brand, co-founded by superstar singer-songwriter Katy Perry and Master Distiller Morgan McLachlan, is a non-alcoholic beverage company that wants to provide folks with a sparkling apéritif that packs on the flavors.

De Soi mocktails De Soi mocktails | Credit: Jennelle Fong

Per De Soi, the brand was "inspired by the French ethos of pleasure and restraint," so not only will it taste great it will also look great.

For the new year, De Soi is partnering with drinks and mixology shop Boisson for a limited edition bundle set ($99).

What does it include? Folks will get two double-walled stemless wine glasses, a silk scarf, and one 750 ml bottle each of De Soi's three signature sparkling apéritifs (Golden Hour, Champignon Dreams and Purple Lune).

In the meantime, check out De Soi's Peachy Keen mocktail recipe which uses their signature Purple Lune below.

DE SOI x BOISSON specialty bundle DE SOI x BOISSON specialty bundle | Credit: DE SOI / BOISSON

Peachy Keen

Ingredients:

De Soi's Purple Lune

Peach

Blackberry

Directions: