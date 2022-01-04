People Chica has complied these five tips that'll help set you up for success this month and beyond.

5 Healthy Habits You Can Incorporate Today To Ensure You Have a Successful Dry January

January has become a month synonymous with the renewal and regeneration of the mind and body. From trying to eat healthier to setting up systems that will help you find success every day, folks are doing it all.

This month has also become known as Dry January—a month when people try to abstain or reduce the amount of spirits, liquors and wines they are consuming in a valiant effort to stay healthy post holidays.

Below, People Chica has collected five tips and tricks to help you succeed with this month and every month after that.

Gratitude journaling Credit: Getty Images / Natalie Board / EyeEm

Start each day with gratitude

NPR reports journaling about all the things that you are grateful for—both big and small—is great for your health. Not only can it help decrease your overall stress, but it can also help you sleep better at night.

Indulge in "zero proof" libations and mocktails

Gone are the days of where folks have to rough it out with water and other subpar nonalcoholic beverages. Well + Good notes that there are now a variety of beverage companies that are creating mocktail recipes and other goodies in an effort to help folks stay on track.

Young women dancing on bed at home Credit: Getty Images / Klaus Vedfelt

Incorporate more movement throughout your day

Latina fitness and wellness pro Victoria Loza tells People Chica that the body only needs a minimum of 30 minutes of movement a day.

Explore new hobbies

This is a great time to immerse yourself in new hobbies that will promote overall physical and mental growth. Dive into anything from joining the Goodreads 2022 Reading Challenge to learning how to paint and crochet—your possibilities are endless.

Woman relaxing in chair Credit: Getty Images / Ronnie Kaufman

Pamper yourself