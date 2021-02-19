Doralys Britto is a beauty and lifestyle influencer that focuses her work on empowering girls and women in Latin America and the US. Over the past eight years, her community has grown over 2 million people around the world, offering bilingual videos on self-love and beauty tips.

Doralys wants to use the power of her platform to bring change to the beauty industry for more representation of black beauty. Don't miss this video where she shares her life story with our Fashion and Beauty Director Kika Rocha plus a lot of cool hair tips!

As part of her ongoing quest to celebrate her blackness, to normalize African-beauty hairstyles, and to erase the remaining stigma, Doralys has gotten dreadlocks on her hair. As a surfer who lives in sunny California, Doralys swims in salt water a couple of times a week, salt water and curly hair are a tough combination, so the most practical solution was dreadlocks.

Image zoom Credit: Cortesia Doralys Britto

In 2015, actress and singer, Zendaya, made headlines for wearing dreadlocks to the Oscars. She was the target of negative comments by a reporter saying " she smells like patchouli oil. Or, weed." There has been a lot of stigma regarding dreadlocks in the past, and the time for black people to re-establish a strong sense of culture inspired by African roots has come. "Some people view dreadlocks as dirty, or associated with people who do not care about their looks, so people discouraged me from getting them. That made me want to get them even more, because I want people to see me and know that dreadlocks can be practical, professional, and beautiful. They are a symbol of strength and independence," said Doralys. "My goal is to educate and teach people to appreciate their natural selves and not be overly influenced by anglo beauty norms."

A lot of Doralys' videos have focused on her struggles with her hair. Doralys is half-black on her mother's side, and she takes great pride in her African roots. Her hair journey has been documented on her YouTube channel, and she has been open about her struggles on getting to love her hair from an early age in a society that often imposes certain beauty standards that pressure women to conform rather than appreciate their own natural beauty.

Image zoom Credit: Cortesia Doralys Britto