Drake gave his tattoo artist some ink because he's basically good at everything

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

In case you’re wondering, Drake’s creative skills go far beyond acting, music and keeping us thoroughly confused about if he’s ever actually been involved with Rihanna and/or J. Lo. So, what new artsy thing has the “More Life” rapper mastered? Drake did some revenge ink on his tattoo artist Ganga, who shared a video of Drizzy wielding the tat gun and filling in a leg design like a total pro.

The clip is brief, but it doesn’t appear to be one of those friend tattoo pacts that go horribly awry. Seeing as how Ganga has hooked Drake up with some pretty sick ink lately, we couldn’t imagine that happening. Either way, Drizzy’s totally into what he’s doing, and we wouldn’t be shocked if he started taking on clients in the near future.

Or maybe not. But hey, it could happen. Here’s Drake, putting in some serious work.

“My bro @champagnepapi took his revenge tattooing me 🙌🏻 see you soon! 🙏🏻💯 Mi bro @champagnepapi gracias por todo nos vemos pronto!,” Ganga captioned the vid.”🙏🏻💯 #drake #ovo #morelife #tour #music #tattoo #glasgow #toronto.”

While we’re obviously impressed with Drake’s efforts to branch out and create something outside of the studio booth, he’s not the first celeb to try his hand at tattooing. It’s been a while, but allow us to remind you of the time Miley Cyrus gave her friend a tattoo.

Anyway, we wish Drake well on his new venture, but we’re gonna need to see the finished product to see if we should start hitting him up on social media for a personal tattooing session.