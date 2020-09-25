Dr. Juanita Mora Has Made It Her Mission to Help Latino Coronavirus Patients

Dr. Juanita Mora, an allergist based in Chicago, has made coronavirus her mission. She has been providing COVID-19 antibody tests at her clinic and education about the novel coronavirus to thousands of Latino patients, many of whom are immigrants and essential workers. She also helped to distribute protective masks to construction workers, grocery store employees, paleteros, and others in her community. "I'm a Mexican American doctor who grew up in a humble home," she tells People CHICA. "My dad worked in a meatpacking company as a butcher, so when this pandemic hit, as a doctor I knew I needed to be there for my community because it's like my family. So I allowed faith to be much bigger than my fear of the virus."

Mora knows firsthand that the virus is having a larger impact on Black and Latino families than it is on other communities in the United States. "They are the unsung heroes of this pandemic, they are the ones that have kept us going," she says. "Even though they had fear, they had to go work. Poverty levels are higher in these communities. People have to go to work to pay bills and feed their families. They took such pride through this pandemic in their work. They helped to put food in our tables by working the farmlands, the grocery stores, the tortillerías, the delivery services. This is our chance to lift them up and give them something back."

Dr. Mora will be sharing her experience with Latinos and COVID-19 at the benefit Act4impact, hosted by Queen Latifah in Los Angeles to raise money for communities most affected by COVID-19. The event will be streamed live Saturday, September 26, on the American Lung Association's Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET, and will showcase videos of Dr. Mora's work with the Latino community. Other celebrities participating include Kelly Clarkson, LL Cool J, Harry Connick Jr., and Laura Dern.

"I think we are headed in the right direction," Dr. Mora says about overcoming this pandemic. "We have to give minorities more information, better access to health care. Rates of vaccination are lowest within the Hispanic and African American communities and we have to create awareness about the importance of getting a flu shot." She also stresses the importance of making the coronavirus vaccine accessible to essential workers and the most vulnerable when it become available.

