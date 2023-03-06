Together, the two companies are giving their full support to the CROWN Act.

Dove and LinkedIn Team Up to End Hair Discrimination in the Workplace

Since 2019, the CROWN movement has made it clear: Black hair is professional. The CROWN Act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," was first made law in California in an effort to end race-based hair discrimination.

Backing the push for this social and political change is the CROWN Coalition, a collaborative effort founded by Dove, the National Urban League, Color Of Change, and the Western Center on Law & Poverty.

Now, Dove is partnering with a new company to tackle discrimination against protective hairstyles and natural texture in the workplace: LinkedIn.

Together, the companies have commissioned a study that determined Black women's hair is 2.5x more likely to be perceived as unprofessional, but they are working to put an end to the stigma via a new campaign called #BlackHairIsProfessional.

Dove, LinkedIn, hair campaign Credit: Courtesy of Dove

"For far too long, Black women and men have been subject to unfair treatment, outright discrimination, and a myriad of inequities for simply wearing our natural hair texture and hair styles that are inherent to our cultural identity," announced Esi Eggleston Bracey, President & CEO of Unilever Personal Care in North America via a press release.

"We intend to shine a light on this issue and call upon employers, hiring managers, and professionals to adopt equitable and inclusive practices that create a respectful and open world for natural hair," she continued.

Together, the brands have created a collection of free LinkedIn Learning Courses that focus on topics ranging from diversity recruiting to inclusive leadership and are elevating the real stories of Black professionals across LinkedIn.

Dove, LinkedIn, hair campaign Credit: Courtesy of Dove

In a striking campaign, the brands collaborated on a series of thought-provoking portraits that compare the styles women of color have long felt they needed to wear to be deemed "professional" with natural looks that celebrate their natural hair.

