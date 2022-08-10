7 Dorm Room Essentials You Need for the New School Year
Let's face it, your college dorm room is your home away from home. Whether you're bunking with a few roommates or flying solo, stocking it up with essentials is key to a stress-free school year. At People Chica we've hand-picked these unique food, beauty and decor items to set you up for success.
Sammy Gorin Wall Art
Sprucing up your dorm room to make it look and feel like you is an important part of college life. If you're looking for unique pieces that will make you stand out, Sammy Gorin, a New-York based artist has got everything you need.
From wall art to stickers and magnets, find all your favorite pop culture moments turned into paintings, illustrated prints and handcrafted stationary.
Sammy Gorin, wall art, starting at $15, www. sammygorinart.com
Coppermill Kitchen
If you're a vintage-lover, then Coppermill Kitchen's copper mugs will turn your spiced cider dreams into a reality. The mugs are made with a simple and classic hammered finish, tin interior lining and a brass hand-shaved vintage-inspired handle.
Coppermill Kitchen, kitchen essentials, starting at $45 www.coppermillkitchen.com
Ellips Hair Treatment
Treat yourself to easy hair care with this vitamin serum from Ellips. These hair vitamin, serum capsules are packed with nutrients and are madde for daily use to protect your hair from sun, water and free radical damage.
Each pre-portioned capsule is formulated to nourish all different types of hair. Capsules are enriched with natural Moroccan oil and vitamins like A, C, E, and Pro Vit B-5 to meet your haircare needs.
Ellips Hair, hair capsules, $19 www.ellipshaircare.id/en
Hair Dryer Brush from Bombay Hair
Let's face it, between studying for exams, class and internships, balancing college life and beauty can be a hassle. That's why Bombay Hair's hair dryer brush is a life and time saver.
Bombay Hair features items made from precious metals that are built for long-lasting performance and offer anything from styling tools to hair extensions without silicones.
Bombay Hair, hair dyer brush , $80, www. bombayhair.com
Chunk Nibbles Snack Mix
Stay healthy while you study with delightful treats from Chunk Nibbles. Perfect for any occasion, these delicious and healthy snacks come in S'Mores, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Strawberry, and Original.
Chunk Nibbles, Crunchy Snack Mix, $6.49, www.chunknibbles.com
AveSeena Skin Care Products
Say hello to clean beauty with the only immunologist-owned and operated skin care brand in the market. The products revitalize and restores all four layers of the skin while providing anti-aging properties.
All of AveSeena's products are free of questionable chemicals, silicones, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic dyes in addition to. being non-toxic, cruelty-free, mostly vegan, and Leaping Bunny and PETA's Beauty without Bunnies certified.
AveSeena, various products, $80, www. aveseena.com
Henna Sooq Shampoo Bars
Reduce the use of plastic bottles and clutter in your bathroom while keeping your hair moisturized with Henna Sooq shampoo bars. This plant-based beauty brand features Ayurvedic-based herbs for women looking to naturally nourish, treat and color their hair.
The brand is all about vegan, pure and affordable options that are derived from 100% natural henna plant products.
Henna Sooq, shampoo bars, $7, hennasooq.com