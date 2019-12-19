Lizzo asked the perfect question after hearing the news of President Donald Trump’s impeachment. “What happens next?” the singer wrote in all caps. Many Americans are wondering the same thing. After a historic vote in the House of Representatives, the president was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with the Ukraine scandal.

Image zoom

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said impeachment was inevitable for Trump after he allegedly pressured Ukrainian president President Volodymyr Zelensky by withholding around $400 million in military aid until Zelensky agreed to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son. “Today, as Speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States. If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president’s reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice.”

Trump will now stand trial in the Senate in January, just months before he faces reelection. The president’s reaction lit up Twitter, where he retweeted messages from supporters and expressed himself this morning. “Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up!” he wrote. “The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!”

He also tweeted the following message on Wednesday night:

Trump called the impeachment inquiry a “witch hunt” and expressed in an open letter to Pelosi: “By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy.”

Celebs like actress Alyssa Milano reacted to the impeachment news on social media, calling this “a terrible day in our country’s history, but a great defense of our democracy.”

The president will now be tried in the Republican-controlled Senate; a conviction would require the votes of nearly two dozen Republican senators. Republicans are hoping to quickly acquit the president through a vote rather than stretch out the trial, which could become a political circus. It seems unlikely that he will become the first U.S. president to be removed from office, but in any case, 2020 is shaping up to be a dramatic year.