Powerful Images From Protests Calling for Donald Trump's Impeachment
LOUD AND CLEAR
As the impeachment debate continues in the House of Representatives, massive demonstrations have broken out all over the United States with people supporting the impeachment of Donald Trump. In Times Square in New York City, protesters chanted, “No one’s above the law."
IN A NEW YORK MINUTE
Protesters demand an end to Trump's presidency in a rally held in NYC's Union Square on December 17.
RESTORE AMERICA'S HONOR
The president has been accused of abuse of power, after the president’s alleged attempts to get Ukraine to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden in exchange for foreign aid. He has also been accused of obstruction of Congress for allegedly blocking testimony and refusing to provide documents during the impeachment inquiry.
HISTORIC MOMENT
Donald Trump is set to become only the third United States president to be impeached.
TRUMP SPEAKS OUT
Trump has insisted he has done "nothing wrong." This week he released a letter stating the impeachment proceedings were an "attempted coup."
THE PRESIDENT'S REACTION
Trump addressed an open letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, stating, "You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!" He also said of the Democrats: "You are the ones interfering in America's elections. You are the ones subverting America's Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political and partisan gain."
CALIFORNIA DREAMING
Protestors released a "Comrade Trump" balloon at a pro-impeachment demonstration on December 17 in downtown Los Angeles.
FLORIDA VOICES
Protesters also gathered outside of the Trump National Doral golf resort, urging congress to impeach the president.
COUNTER-PROTESTERS
Two supporters of Donald Trump stand near protesters outside the Capitol on December 18, holding a sign asking to impeach Pelosi instead.
COUNTDOWN TO 2020
Trump supporters also held a "Stop Impeachment" rally in front of the U.S. Capitol in October, holding signs with messages like, "stop the coup" and "end the witch hunt." The 2020