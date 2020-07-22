Donald Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: "I Just Wish Her Well"

Donald Trump's words about Ghislaine Maxwell have stirred controversy. At the White House podium on Tuesday, while he was discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the conversation took an unexpected turn. A reporter asked Trump whether he thought Maxwell — the British socialite who is facing charges for helping the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls — would reveal the names of powerful men who have been accused of taking part in Epstein's alleged sex-trafficking ring. “I don’t know,” Trump replied. “I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly.”

Image zoom (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Maxwell was arrested this month and is being held without bail at a jail in Brooklyn. “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” Trump added. “I wish her well, whatever it is.” Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort is in the same town where Epstein had a home.

Image zoom (Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Fox News' correspondent Bryan Llenas, who covered the Jeffrey Epstein case, talked to People CHICA about his interview with a young woman who claims she was raped by Epstein and lured by Maxwell when she was 14 years old. "She was a 14-year-old girl who trusted this woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, and she talked about how she felt as though Ghislaine Maxwell betrayed that trust," Llenas says. "It was hard to hear how she was allegedly abused dozens of times, how she felt like it affected her entire life ever since that abuse stopped, and how it affected her — you could hear it in her voice."