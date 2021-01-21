Trump Extended Protected Status to Venezuelans Just Before Leaving Office

Before leaving office this week, former President Donald Trump extended protections for 18 months for more than 145,000 Venezuelans who were at risk of being deported. Trump cited the "deteriorative condition" in Venezuela as the reason for the extension. Rather than using the temporary protected status program, Trump used the lesser-known Deferred Enforced Departure program. Like TPS, DED protects recipients from deportation, but it is granted by the president rather than the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump also issued financial sanctions toward 14 business entities and six ships accused of assisting the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, in an attempt to keep Venezuelan President Nicolas Máduro from profiting from it.

Senator Marco Rubio praised Trump's decision. "America remains a beacon of hope and freedom for many, and now eligible Venezuelan nationals in the U.S. will receive much-needed temporary immigration relief," he said in a statement.

The Trump administration was one of the first countries to recognize Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's president shortly after his win against Maduro two years ago. Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone with Guaidó, expressing his "personal respect and appreciation" to the opposition leader for his "commitment to the cause of freedom."

President Joe Biden's choice for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has also shown support for Guaidó. Blinken said he would continue recognizing Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president and suggested he has no illusions of an eventual dialogue with Maduro, whom he called a "brutal dictator."

