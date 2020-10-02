Donald and Melania Trump Test Positive for Coronavirus

After Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip on Air Force One, the president has confirmed that he and the First Lady have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are in quarantine in the White House after testing positive for coronavirus. The news comes after Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest aides, revealed she has also tested positive for the virus. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump, 74, tweeted. "As too many Americans have done this year, @potus and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19," the First Lady, 50, tweeted. "We are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe."

Image zoom (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Melania said she has had mild symptoms, as has the president. "Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good," she wrote. "I am looking forward to a speedy recovery."

Trump's son Barron, 14, tested negative for COVID-19. The first lady's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said "all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy." According to the White House, Vice President Mike Pence also tested negative for the virus, as did the president's oldest daughter, senior adviser Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Image zoom (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Melania is also under fire this week after the leak of tapes where she can be heard having a conversation with her former confidante and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the author of the controversial book Melania and Me. In the tapes, she can be heard discussing her husband's policy of separating immigrant families at the border. "They say I'm complicit, I'm the same like him, I support him, I don't say enough. I don't do enough," Melania says on the tape, recorded in July 2018. "I'm working my ass off with the Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations but I need to do it, right?"

The First Lady is later heard saying: "And then I do it, and I say I'm working on Christmas and planning for Christmas and they say, 'What about the children that are separated?' Give me a f***ing break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?"

Image zoom (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)