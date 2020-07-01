Domestic Violence in Puerto Rico Is on the Rise

In a new investigative report for Medium's GEN publication, Puerto Rican reporter Andrea González-Ramírez takes a deeper look at the growing crisis of domestic violence against women living on the island. According to her reporting, the number of women killed by their partners has doubled since Hurricane Maria, and many advocates fear that the isolation that comes with the coronavirus quarantine will make domestic violence victims even more vulnerable to abuse.

González-Ramírez highlights the case of Suliani Calderón Nieves, a health care worker and mother of two who was shot by her ex in her car in 2018. The man then turned the gun on himself, while their two children watched from the backseat. Suliani, 38, had a contentious divorce with José Vega Nieves after 16 years in an abusive relationship with him and was trying to start a new life without him.

The report cites alarming statistics the same year of Suliani's death: "Intimate partner murders skyrocketed in 2018 in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, after domestic violence killings had decreased between 2014 and 2017. At least 23 women on the island of 3.2 million were killed by their current or former intimate partners that year, causing the intimate partner murder rate to soar to 1.7 per 100,000 women, up from 0.77 per 100,000 in 2017. The domestic violence murder rate for the entire U.S. in 2017 (the latest year for which data is available) was 0.77 women per 100,000 — less than half the rate in Puerto Rico in 2018."

Organizations that defend women's rights — such as Colectiva Feminista en Construcción, Coordinadora Paz Para La Mujer, Proyecto Matria, and Taller Salud — have urged Puerto Rican governor Wanda Vázquez to declare a state of emergency over the island's increasing gender violence and to designate more public funds to towards solving this crisis. Many feel the steps she has taken so far haven't yielded the necessary results.

Puerto Rico has been hit by many recent disasters, from Hurricane Maria to earthquakes and the coronavirus pandemic, putting domestic violence victims at even greater risk. The GEN report claims that there have been cuts in the funding for programs benefiting domestic violence victims, with some shelters shutting down or decreasing services. It also argues that police and the courts are not responding correctly to women's cries for help, citing delayed responses to 911 calls and protective orders that are not enforced.

