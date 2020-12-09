Dolores Huerta on the Importance of the Latino Vote in the Georgia Runoff

The legendary civil rights activist talks about her work with the nonprofit organization People for the American Way to motivate Latinos to vote in the upcoming Senate races in Georgia.

Dolores Huerta is motivating Latinos to vote again and show their power in the upcoming Senate races in Georgia. The civil rights activist spoke to People CHICA about her work with the nonprofit organization People for the American Way. "We're doing a campaign in the state of Georgia thanking Latinos for the great work they did in getting Joe Biden elected for the presidency, and also reminding them of the importance of the two Senate races right now," she says. "We know how important the Latino vote was for getting the victory in Georgia for Joe Biden, but he won't be able to get all the great things he wants to do accomplished unless he has the Senate to support him."

Huerta, 90, emphasized the importance of getting the Heroes Act passed to provide economic relief to those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. "We need it for people who are unemployed, the small businesses who need help," she says. "Our economy is going down the drain. Biden has a lot of great ideas and plans and policies he wants to put in place, but if we don't have the Senate to support the President-elect it doesn't happen."

She says the new Biden administration represents hope for the Latino community in addressing pressing issues like immigration reform. Huerta stresses it's time to get federal assistance to help with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have a lot of Latinos who are unemployed, a lot of the service workers and people on the frontlines, essential workers, that need help right now," she says. "The Heroes Act would bring a stimulus package that would help them."

It was also a challenge to motivate Latinos to participate in the 2o20 Census so they could be properly represented and benefit from available resources. "There was so much fear instilled in our community by Trump," she says. "When the Latino community does not get counted that means that we lose money. The pandemic has hurt us in so many ways."

With her Dolores Huerta Foundation, she has helped those in need through food banks, delivering free meals or giving money to those in need, including the homeless community and undocumented families who couldn't get government aid. "We want to help people to help themselves, to improve their lives and their communities," she says.

Georgia Latinos need to vote again in January and make their voices heard. "Latinos will make such a difference in terms of the election that is going to be happening January 5, the two races for the Senate that not only affect Georgia — they affects the whole United States of America."