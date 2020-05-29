You're Invited to Dolores Huerta's (Virtual) 90th Birthday Party

Stars like Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek, and America Ferrera will be joining the activist for a virtual celebration.

Legendary activist Dolores Huerta turned 90 last month, but now she's celebrating the milestone with a virtual birthday bash. Her "¡Sí Se Puede!" livestream fundraising event is set to happen on Saturday, May 30 from 5 to 7 p.m PT.

The remote celebration will feature special guests like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek, America Ferrera, and Kate del Castillo.

The main purpose of the birthday celebration — aside from celebrating Huerta — is to raise funds for the Dolores Huerta Foundation's frontline efforts to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to raise awareness about the importance of completing the 2020 census.