You're Invited to Dolores Huerta's (Virtual) 90th Birthday Party
Stars like Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek, and America Ferrera will be joining the activist for a virtual celebration.
Legendary activist Dolores Huerta turned 90 last month, but now she's celebrating the milestone with a virtual birthday bash. Her "¡Sí Se Puede!" livestream fundraising event is set to happen on Saturday, May 30 from 5 to 7 p.m PT.
The remote celebration will feature special guests like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek, America Ferrera, and Kate del Castillo.
The main purpose of the birthday celebration — aside from celebrating Huerta — is to raise funds for the Dolores Huerta Foundation's frontline efforts to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to raise awareness about the importance of completing the 2020 census.
You can register to participate in the livestream for free on the Dolores Huerta Foundation Facebook page.