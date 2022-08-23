For #TikTokTuesday, we dive into the latest trend that claims to use bodily fluids to attract the opposite sex.

TikTok, you've done it again.

From the constant stream of trending beauty topics on the app, a new polarizing trend has emerged that's less directly harmful and more shocking—"vabbing."

To put it bluntly, "vabbing" is short for vagina dabbing (we kid you not).

So, how do you do it? Per TikTok instructions, this is a practice where you use your own vaginal fluid as you would perfume, and its fans swear it can help attract the opposite sex through the use of pheromones.

Although this practice isn't new by any means, it has seen a resurgence in the app that many are calling unhygienic.

We're sex positive around here, so we don't consider vaginal fluid gross, but we are irked by the idea of letting it sit on our bodies all day and subjecting unwilling participants to it.

Apart from any hygienic qualms we might have about this practice, is this even worth trying?

Here's the thing—scientists don't know how human pheromones fully work.

While we probably emit them, studies haven't proven what they do, if they're associated with reproduction or attraction, and we don't have the organ other animals do that detects them in the first place.

If you're looking to attract someone, you're better off exploring other avenues rather than trying to control pheromones.

That being said, there are placebo effects you could gain if you're interested in trying the trend.

In an interview with Women's Health, sex and relationship expert Tracey Cox explained it can help you feel flirtier and more confident if you truly believe it will work.

"It puts your mind in the right place. It's a conscious acknowledgment you make with yourself that 'yes, I do want sex,'" Cox shared.

If you do decide to give this controversial trend a try, make sure to wash your hands before and after and to "vab" in spots that won't touch anything or anyone.

Please note, if you get a whiff of any weird smells, see any off-putting colors in your discharge or have any other underlying issues, it's a good practice to abstain from "vabbing" and go see a gyno asap.