The star-studded “Loco Contigo” remix cannot be missed! DJ Snake joins forces with Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell and Sech on the new track. The original “Loco Contigo” track — featuring J Balvin and Tyga — reached number five on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart in November. This new version promises to conquer radio waves and get people dancing in clubs worldwide.

The French Algerian DJ has shown his love for Latinx music; last year he teamed up with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B for “Taki Taki.”

Another DJ Snake hit that’s probably on your playlist? “Fuego” with Sean Paul, Anitta and Tainy. The star DJ — whose real name is William Sami Étienne Grigahcine — spoke to Billboard about supporting young artists. “You never know, the next DJ Snake, the next Skrillex, the next big DJs might wait outside of the club,” he said. “You gotta give back and listen to the next generation, and show some love.”