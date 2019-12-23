DJ Luian has a magic touch when it comes to making Latinx urban music hits. His track record speaks for itself and includes songs like Ozuna’s “Baila Baila” and Bad Bunny’s “Mía” featuring Drake. “It’s been a year filled with many amazing things,” the Puerto Rican virtuoso — who won the Best Producer award at Premios Juventud, along with Mambo Kingz — tells People CHICA.

This year, he also released his new singles “Verte Ir” (featuring Mambo Kingz, Anuel AA, Darell, Nicky Jam and Brytiago) and “Música” (with Mambo Kingz, Farruko, Myke Towers, Darell, Arcángel and Wisin). “I have studied urban music since I was a kid,” he says. “In 2016 the song ‘La Ocasión’ made Latin trap into a worldwide hit, it made Ozuna and Anuel globally known. We like to do innovative things, to surprise people.”

DJ Luian — who has credits on hit albums like Bad Bunny and J Balvin’s Oasis, Ozuna’s Nibiru, Bad Bunny’s X 100PRE, Maluma’s 11:11 and Becky G’s Mala Santa — is planning a ton of new projects for 2020. “I like going on stage and singing with the boys but it’s more of a hobby,” he says. “It’s not something I plan to do with my career. I don’t want to be a singer.” He prefers working behind the scenes with stars like Maluma, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, J Balvin and Bad Bunny. “They love working with me because I’m a character,” he explains. “I know how to have fun and that’s why I have so many close friends within the music industry. I share some holidays with them and know their families. I have many stories with them!”

Watching these young talents turn into megastars has been a blessing. “I’ve known Maluma since he was 16 years old, and I’m the first one that opened the doors of a music studio to him,” he says. “I met Daddy Yankee in 2012 and we [clicked] since the first day. We have a very special relationship. I created the rundown of his recent concerts in Puerto Rico.” There are new projects in the works for 2020 with Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, and dynamite duo Wisin y Yandel, among others. “Those two voices together in a studio will blow you away,” he says of the latter.

He also supports the epic rise of women within the reggaeton genre. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Becky G, with Natti Natasha, with Karol G, with Anitta,” he says. “I still haven’t had the chance to work with Rosalía, but we have a great relationship … I love what women are doing in reggaeton. I have included them in my singles, too. Becky was featured on the track ‘Bubalu’ with Anuel and Prince Royce … I love what women are doing in urban music. Men now get in their cars and play songs by female artists.”

The fact that mainstream artists like Drake are looking to collaborate with more Latinx stars fills him with pride. “I always had faith that would happen. Latin music has a very interesting touch,” he says. “It involves feeling, personality — we make an impact. We have a unique style when it comes to the way we dress, the way we talk. The Anglo audience has noticed we are innovating even more than their own industry, and they find it interesting even if they may not understand [the Spanish lyrics]. That shows in the many views and streams we are getting worldwide.”