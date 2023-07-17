What You Need to Know About Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Divorce
The fairytale love between Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello has ended as the former couple announces that they are divorcing.
Vergara and Manganiello released a joint statement to Page Six detailing their decision to end their seven-year marriage formally.
The full statement begins, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce."
"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," it concludes.
A source reveals to Page Six that the Modern Family and Magic Mike stars live separate lives.
The source tells the publication, "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."
Thus far, the internet has been a buzz with the news.
While some fans have been sharing their disbelief, others have been calling dibs on Manganiello.
One fan tweeted, "Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez separated[,] Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorced[,] Lindsay Lohan gives birth[,] Dylan Sprouse married[,] me: just trying to make it to Friday to see Barbie," along with a picture of Ryan Gosling dressed as Ken looking distressed.
"I now believe less in true love, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting divorced, after 7 years of marriage," another fan tweeted.