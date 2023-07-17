After a seven-year marriage, the couple has decided to call it quits and release a joint statement formally marking the end of their relationship.

What You Need to Know About Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Divorce

The fairytale love between Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello has ended as the former couple announces that they are divorcing.

Vergara and Manganiello released a joint statement to Page Six detailing their decision to end their seven-year marriage formally.

The full statement begins, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce."

Sofía Vergara, Joe Manganiello Credit: Getty Images / Steve Granitz

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," it concludes.

A source reveals to Page Six that the Modern Family and Magic Mike stars live separate lives.

The source tells the publication, "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future."

Thus far, the internet has been a buzz with the news.

While some fans have been sharing their disbelief, others have been calling dibs on Manganiello.

One fan tweeted, "Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez separated[,] Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorced[,] Lindsay Lohan gives birth[,] Dylan Sprouse married[,] me: just trying to make it to Friday to see Barbie," along with a picture of Ryan Gosling dressed as Ken looking distressed.