The Disney+ show takes up decades after the 1988 sci-fi classic film, Willow, with Val Kilmer, Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley.

Ruby Cruz, Dempsey Bryk and More on Taking on The Quest of Bringing Willow to Life

Neatly packed at the heart of every quest is the journey of finding one's fullest potential—and Willow is no different.

Whether you're watching the 1988 classic film or the new Disney+ show, which premieres on November 30, the heart of the film lies within each of the character's individual exploration of evolving for the better (most times).

On portraying her character Kit, Ruby Cruz explains, "Yeah, definitely Kit—Kit's very pissed off at the world. And I think what—she learns quite a lot about herself on this quest. And I think a big, a big part of it is trusting others. I feel like it's something that—that I mean, is hard to do."

Her on-screen twin brother Airk, played by Dempsey Bryk, carries on with a similar but very distinct journey of his own.

Bryk notes, "I think we start in very different places, but like you said, we go on a similar personal journey. And I think that's sort of the thing for everybody, it's that you're born into this society with certain expectations all the way down to familial expectations, expectations that your friends place on you."

Credit: Disney

He continues, "And then the whole 'your own journey of coming of age' is finding out, what do I want to do? Does that align with what people want from you or does it not? I mean, Airk starts as a very lighthearted, very carefree, happy character, and I think Kit starts at a different place."

Willow premieres on Disney+ on November 30 and was written by Jon Kasdan. It stars Ruby Cruz, Dempsey Bryk, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel and reunites Warick Davis and Joanne Whalley.