The makeup collaboration is inspired by the upcoming film Encanto that tells the story of a mystical family that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia.

Cuban-Owned Alamar Cosmetics Teams Up With Disney to Bring Some "Encanto" to Your Makeup Collection

Alamar Cosmetics is making history as the first independently owned Latina cosmetics company to launch a makeup collection with Disney.

Cuban entrepreneur, Gaby Trujillo, launched the brand in 2018 and named it after the neighborhood she grew up in located in Havana, Cuba. With her latest release, she is honoring the Colombian heritage and culture at the center of Disney's upcoming film Encanto with a collection that embraces magic, the power of family and unconditional love.

"We started working on the collection in September 2020. When Disney reached out to me I thought it couldn't be real," Trujillo tells People en Español. "They saw that we were creating makeup for Latinas to feel powerful."

Disney encanto, Alamar Cosmetics, maquillaje Credit: Cortesía de Alamar Cometics

The limited edition collaboration includes 13 pieces: an eyeshadow palette, two powder blushes, two sun soaked highlighters, a trio of eyeshadow brushes, two complexion brushes, two lip glosses, two lip liners, two liquid eyeliners and the Madrigal Magic Mirror with the affirmation "El encanto eres tu" (You are the charm) etched in.

Trujillo explains, "All of the eyeshadow colors were taken directly from the movie."

Gaby Trujillo, Alamar Cosmetics Gaby Trujillo | Credit: Cortesía de Alamar Cosmetics

Disney didn't stop at teaming up with Trujillo, they also worked with Rizos Curls founder Julissa Prado to help bring to life the many looks worn by the the female characters from the film.