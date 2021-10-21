Want to Have Better Sex? Discover Your Erotic Blueprint!

Let's get real, we all want more pleasurable sex.

However, between taboos and every day stressors, sex can get confusing —and we may find ourselves faking it, getting lost in our own heads or with a dwindling passion. Finding the right tools to ignite and maintain a thriving sex life can be a game changer.

That's where the Erotic Blueprint comes in.

As seen in the first episode of Gwyneth Paltrow and her company Goop's new Netflix original series Sex, Love & goop, Somatic Sexologist Jaiya has created the Erotic Blueprint to help people discover what turns them on to establish better communication, understand individual sexual "superpowers" to reach orgasms, please any lover by knowing their blueprint type, and end "sexual incompatibility."

According to Jaiya, there are five Erotic Blueprint Types which we have listed and broken down below.

Energetic:

Energetic Sex Credit: Getty Images

People with an energetic dominant blueprint can reach orgasms without being touched. They desire anticipation, teasing and a lot of space. They can even get overwhelmed when they are overly stimulated and like to feel safe when they are with others.

2. Sensual:

Sensual Sex Credit: Getty Images

Sensuals are the romantics, the Shakespeare-loving and petals-on-the-bed types. They want their senses and their body to be engaged since they can get easily distracted by their thoughts during sex. The right ambiance, romance and relaxation before arousal are key for these types.

3. Sexual:

Sexual Credit: Getty Images

Sexual types are eager to get right into the action. They get aroused quickly, love the certainty of orgasmic pleasure, and are turned on by nudity, dirty talk and penetration. These types are genitally-focused and can oftentimes rush to action too quickly leaving their partners behind.

4. Kinky:

Kinky Credit: Getty Images

These are the creative lovers. They enjoy the "taboo," pushing the edges and mixing it up with power play. Like their energetic and sensual friends, they don't need genital stimulation to orgasm as their imagination can take them there without the need of touch.

5. Shapeshifter:

Shapeshifter Credit: Getty Images

Shapeshifters love it all. They like variety and exploration to get their sexual juices going and have a blend of all the types. They enjoy engaging with their partners and layering sexual play.