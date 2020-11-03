Asylum Seekers With Disabilities File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration

Despite official guidelines that anyone with "known physical/mental health issues" are exempt from the Trump administration's policy forcing asylum seekers to stay in Mexico, some migrants with disabilities were still required to wait there.

On Monday, a group of asylum seekers with disabilities filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. The lawsuit alleges the government has violated laws that protect people with disabilities from discrimination. According to TIME, lawyers for the plaintiffs hope the lawsuit will allow hundreds of asylum seekers with physical or mental disabilities to wait for the remainder of their proceedings in the United States instead of in Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines state that asylum seekers with disabilities are supposed to be exempt from the Trump Administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (aka "Remain in Mexico"), which keeps asylum seekers in Mexico throughout the duration of their legal proceedings. Despite those guidelines, though, many have been forced to remain in Mexico anyway.

"This population of folks are clearly delineated in CBP’s own policy," Erin Thorn Vela, a senior attorney at the Texas Civil Rights Project, told TIME. "It says explicitly, do not place these people in MPP, and [CBP] continuously, with this group of people, do it over and over again."