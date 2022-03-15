For our #TastyTuesday series, People Chica is sharing easy-to-make recipes that are incredibly delicioso and perfect for entertaining or a night at home.

Indulge with This Oh-So Creamy Fan-Favorite Dip on National Artichoke Day

Get ready to celebrate National Artichoke Day with this delectably creamy spinach and artichoke dip recipe that pairs perfectly with just about any dipping vehicle of your choice—chips, celery, carrots or slices of garlic bread!

This creamy recipe adds some additional veggies for an extra oomph, and it includes things like mushrooms, red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes.

Spinach Artichoke Dip Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

300 grams of cream cheese, softened at room temperature

150 milliliters of whipping cream

300 grams of Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons of oil

2 red bell peppers, seeded and diced 1 or 2 millimeters

250 grams artichoke hearts, thinly sliced

100 grams of chopped onion

10 mushrooms, sliced

250 grams of spinach, disinfected and cut into strips

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 sun-dried tomatoes, cut into strips

garlic bread slices

Directions:

Place the heavy cream and cream cheese in a small saucepan over low heat. Once hot, add the Parmesan cheese and let it come to a boil. Immediately remove from heat. Pour into a glass or porcelain dish and refrigerate for about 10 minutes or until cold. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a medium skillet and sauté the bell pepper, artichoke, onion, mushrooms and spinach separately. Drain excess liquid and let cool. Mix the sautéed vegetables and add them to the chilled cheese mixture. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and garnish with sun-dried tomato strips. Serve with garlic bread.