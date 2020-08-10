DioMara's New Project Brings Visibility to Black-Owned Businesses

August is Black Business Month, and to celebrate the occasion, Panamanian American artist DioMara has teamed up with a few apps to shine a spotlight on Black-owned businesses around New York City. DioMara and her Milllion Watts business partner Dot Cromwell got the idea after noticing that LinkNYC kiosks around the city were broadcasting the names of Black lives lost to police brutality. "To continue to push this conversation into the rest of the year as opposed to instead of making it a moment, we came up with the idea to highlight Black businesses within New York City," she tells People CHICA. "We jumped on a call with Alizè Garcia, [the community affairs manager at LinkNYC]. She loved the idea."

Throughout the month of August, LinkNYC kiosks around the city will highlight five Black-owned businesses in each of the five boroughs, in partnership with the Black business directory app Official Black Wall Street and the Black-owned eatery app EatOkra. The #PowerBOB — Power Black-Owned Businesses — campaign is designed to spotlight both businesses accessible to New Yorkers in their home communities as well as those they might find during their commutes. "We wanted to get a good variety — the coffee shop for people that like coffee, tea, breakfast. You got lunch, dinner, and the vegan option," DioMara says. "We wanted to make sure that we had a good representation of businesses."

#PowerBOB is providing commuters with a wide variety of cuisine options, but it's also bringing more visibility to businesses that weren't previously well known. "People didn't know about them before — now they do," says the Afro-Latina artist. "We're bringing a lot of visibility to these businesses, so that will in turn up the conversion. We are helping the community during this time."