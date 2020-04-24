Dimelo Flow on New Song "Pirueta" With Myke Towers and Wisin y Yandel

Latinx urban producer ​Dimelo Flow talked to People CHICA about his new track “Pirueta” featuring Arcángel, Wisin y Yandel, Chencho Corleone ​of ​Plan B​,​ ​and Myke Towers. "It's a song that takes us back to old-school reggaeton, strong perreo, the nightclub," he tells People CHICA. "We wanted to do something different, created with 'new school' and 'old school' talents. I think it worked and people will love it."

Dimelo Flow is no stranger to powerful collaborations. His recent single “Sigues Con El” (with ​Arcángel and ​Sech) generated 210 million Spotify streams and 300 million YouTube views, and “El Favor” (with Nicky Jam, Sech, Farruko, Zion, and Lunay) racked up over 125 million Spotify streams and 107 million YouTube views.

Courtesy of Dimelo Flow

Dimelo Flow created the song, about a lover's circus-like maneuvers in bed, while in quarantine in Panama. "The coronavirus issue is very delicate, is something we have to take seriously, and people have to stay home and take good care of themselves," he says. "I've continued to create and work and make great music so people can listen to it and have a distraction. Vamos pa' encima. God willing, we will get through this."

The song will be featured on Dimelo Flow's debut album Members Only, coming soon. Listen to it below.