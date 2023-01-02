What's the difference between toner and essence?

In this installment of #SkinDeep, we’re breaking down the differences between the two products.

Skin care can often get confusing, especially when you start getting deeper into ingredients, products from overseas and beyond.

For instance, toners and essences are often mixed up.

Both come in similar bottles, seem to have similar consistencies and are beloved in the world of K-beauty, so what sets them apart?

Keep reading for a deep dive into the benefits of both, their key differences and a few of our favorites in each category.

What is a toner?

skin care products, essence, toner Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Biossance, Squalane + BHA Pore-Minimizing Toner, $30, sephora.com

Toners are designed to be used after cleansing your skin to fully remove any dirt or leftover makeup.

They can also help your skin fight against pollutants and maintain a healthy pH level.

skin care products, essence, toner Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Farmacy, Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner with Moringa + Papaya, $30, sephora.com

For those with acne or oily skin, they can help keep oil production in check and exfoliate.

While there are toners out there that are very astringent, or leave your skin feeling quite dry, most experts recommend staying away from those and choosing gentler options like the ones we've recommended here.

What is an essence?

skin care products, essence, toner Credit: Courtesy of Peach and Lily

Peach & Lily, Wild Dew Treatment Essence, $39, peachandlily.com

While toners have more in common with cleansers, you can think of essences like a serum's more watery cousin.

Generally, these formulas are meant to hydrate, brighten and accelerate cell turnover through powerful active ingredients.

skin care products, essence, toner Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

OLEHENRIKSEN, Truth Barrier Booster Orange Ferment Vitamin C Essence, $44, sephora.com

In K-beauty, this step is believed to help other active ingredients in your routine sink into your skin and work more efficiently.

It's important to keep in mind that due to these powerful formulas, essences can often be on the expensive side, but we've found a few great options that are under $50.

Which one should I use?

Even though the famous 10-step Korean skin care routine involves both of these products, you probably don't need both.

skin care products, essence, toner Credit: Courtesy of Peach and Lily

Peach Slices, Acne Exfoliating Toner, $10.99, peachandlily.com

If you have oily skin, we recommend an alcohol-free toner to help balance out your pH without overly stripping your skin of its natural oils.

skin care products, essence, toner Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Fenty Skin, Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence with Hyaluronic Acid + Tamarind, $32, sephora.com

For dry or combination skin, you can either skip toner altogether, follow it up with an essence to lock in moisture or use a product that combines both, like the Fenty Skin Toner Essence.