In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the executive chef of La Mar in Miami talks about the lessons he learned from his grandmother and his Peruvian culture.

Some of the greatest lessons we can learn often come from places and spaces filled with love and compassion. Whether it's our significant other, our children, or our beloved abuelita, our family can teach us much about life.

For executive chef Diego Oka, the lessons his Abuelita "Violeta" taught him early in life became the foundation for how he would work and run every single one of his kitchens later in his career. As a leader, Oka has fostered environments that are ripe for creativity, learning, and fraternity among his fellow cooks.

Oka, who helms the kitchen at La Mar by Gaston Acurio in Miami, tells People Chica that his abuelita taught him "patience and dedication"—something he surely employs in the scorching heat of the restaurant kitchen. His take on leadership? Flexibility and humility: two qualities that can be traced to his Peruvian and Japanese heritage.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Peruvian chef discusses how his culture has influenced the decisions he makes in the kitchen as well as what he is most excited about at this year's Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival (which runs from February 23 to 26).

Latinos have very strong ties with food—especially Peruvians. You have Japanese ancestry as well. As someone who hails from distinct cultures that have immense respect for how food is sourced, cooked, and plated, how does this inform the decisions you make in the kitchen day in and day out?

Yes, Peruvians love to eat! If you go to Peru, you will see that the only thing we all talk about is food. We are so proud of our culture and flavors. The decisions we make in the kitchen are always driven by our heart and they are a team decision—not just my decision. It's a democracy as I always tell my kitchen team.

We all need to like it and believe in the idea. If we don't believe in it from the beginning, no one will. I'm lucky to have been working with my three sous chefs for over eight years (since the opening of La Mar in 2014), so decisions are usually easy at this point. We cook what we like to eat, that's the rule!

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival, like its New York counterpart, is a major event for folks within the hospitality industry. How do you hope to shine a light on the kind of cuisine you love to cook at this year's event?

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is a week of celebration for all of us that work in the industry. SOBEWFF is the event where every chef delivers their best and shows off their beautiful creations. This year, I will be participating in Best of the Best, and we are also hosting a dinner at La Mar with the super-talented chef Ester Choi. We are creating a menu inspired by Korea and Peru that will be fun and full of flavor.

Diego Oka of La Mar Miami Credit: Ruben Cabrera

Throughout your career, you've had the opportunity to be at the helm of a lot of kitchens. What do you feel are the qualities a leader should have? What are some things you do in your kitchen to help promote an environment that's conducive to creativity and mental health?

A leader must be flexible—there is no technique or exercise that works for everybody. A leader must also be a psychologist sometimes, but the most important thing is to lead by example: to be humble and treat your team with respect. An initial interview is very important and it is where everything begins, it's the first filter.

I'm fortunate to have a very solid team and when I interview for positions on my staff, I have everybody from my team in mind. I visualize if the new addition will be compatible with each member. It's all about personalities and energy. After that, we are kind and respectful and try to spread the feeling through the restaurant that we are a family.

SOBEWFF is an event that celebrates the power food has in bringing people together. What's something you hope both participating chefs and guests alike take away from this year's event?

Like every year I want to have fun and learn something new from chefs like Esther Choi. I want to learn about her culture and techniques. At our dinner, she will cook traditional recipes from Korea. But the part we enjoy most is [teaching] our guests.

This year we are flying in a special fish from Peru by plane—it's a beautiful trout from the pristine lakes in the Andes mountains "choclococha." This trout is 100% sustainable and antibiotic-free, so we are thrilled to showcase this amazing product to our guests.

Your abuela has had a big influence on your outlook on food and how you approach your craft. What has been the biggest lesson you've learned from her?

Besides her flavors and techniques, my Abuelita "Violeta" taught me patience and dedication. I was so lucky to have her next to me [for] most of my life (until I moved to Mexico in 2006). She cooked for us every single day. At home, we had a different menu every day and sometimes twice a day.

My dad's business is close to one of the biggest markets in Peru (Mercado Central), so he was in charge of sourcing the freshest seafood and ingredients (we had whole tunas, live squids, live crabs, etc.). At home Abuelita "Violeta" created a weekly menu where proteins were different every day (Monday grains, Tuesday meat, Wednesday fish) so we didn't repeat a meal.

My Abuelita was Japanese but raised in the north of Peru (Huacho) and bought an Italian restaurant called "Venezia," so her cooking was a fusion of cultures.

With your platform, how do you hope to continue shining a light on the richness Asian Latinos bring to the culture?

As a cook, I'm so lucky to embody two of the biggest and richest food cultures in the world: Asian and Latino. I will do as much as I can to support my Asian/Latino heritage, sharing my experiences and cooking with other people from other cultures and countries. We are the ambassadors of our countries and represent our culture and our people. I am fortunate to live here and be able to share my ingredients, flavors, and stories through my food.

What is something you'd tell a young Diego about how his journey through food will evolve? What is something you'd tell a more mature Diego about the choices he's made throughout his career?

To a young Diego, I would say: you will have an amazing journey, you will meet extraordinary people, and have beautiful experiences. You will never be alone, you will have your family always next to you supporting everything you do.

Do what you like and never follow the money, money will eventually follow you when things are made right and with your heart. Whatever you decide to do, just have fun and don't hurt others along the way. Be thankful!