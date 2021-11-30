The happy couple look very much in love in the new photos from the Luis Miguel: The Series actor's birthday party.

The Five Juanas' Renata Notni Reveals That Boyfriend Diego Boneta is Her "Favorite Person"

There's no denying Renata Notni and Diego Boneta are truly smitten.

On Monday, the Grandma's Wedding star shared a heartwarming post from Boneta's birthday celebration alongside a loving message.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person in the entire world, love you ❤️‍🔥," the actress said.

In the photos, the celebrity couple shares several embraces and are all smiles as they celebrate the Scream Queens actor's birthday surrounded by family and friends.

The Rebelde actor sweetly replied, "Luckiest man in the world. Love you ❤️‍🔥."

Boneta also shared photos of his birthday celebration on the 'gram. He captioned it, "30+1 celebrated with family ❤️." In one of the photos, Notni is spotted taking a candid photograph of the actor with his cake.

In April, the lovebirds confirmed their romance with a photo shared to Boneta's Instagram. Since then, the couple has flooded feeds everywhere with cute pics of their love. From red carpet appearances to dreamy and romantic trips, fans have been able to see it all.