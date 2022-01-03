The Mexican actor shared a loving message on his Instagram for The Five Juanas star.

"Life is better with you in it" Diego Boneta Tells Renata Notni on her Birthday

Mexican actress Renata Notni welcomed her birthday with a heartfelt message from boyfriend Diego Boneta. On Monday, the Luis Miguel: la serie star celebrated Notni on his Instagram with a loving post.

"Happy Birthday amor!! Life is better with you in it. Love you!" he wrote alongside a photo of the lovebirds by the ocean.

The 27-year-old actress responded to her beau's dedication in the comments section, "Thank you, amor! Love you."

Notni took to her Instagram to commemorate her 27 candles with pomp, circumstance, and an adorable baby picture.

"One day you look like this.. and the next you wake up turning 27 ✨ thankful, grateful and truly blessed. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💗" she wrote.

In April, the couple confirmed their romance with a photo shared on Boneta's Instagram and have been inseparable on-and-off social media with red carpet appearances and romantic trips. In November, they celebrated Boneta's birthday alongside their family and friends.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person in the entire world, love you ❤️‍🔥," the Grandma's Wedding actress said. To which the Rebelde actor replied "Luckiest man in the world. Love you ❤️‍🔥."