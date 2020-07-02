Diane Guerrero's Latest Role Caused Her to Need Therapy

Actress Diane Guerrero plays the role of Crazy Jane in HBO Max’s new show Doom Patrol, which is based on the DC series and follows a group of outcasts who gain superpowers after suffering horrible incidents. Her character, Jane, has 64 personalities as a result of childhood sexual trauma, and in a new interview, Guerrero admitted that playing the role took its toll on her.

“It’s like, ‘Of course I’m doing this role. It’s because I am’ — and this is a word I used to use to apply to myself — ‘I am crazy,’” Guerrero joked on an episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket. “I know what all of these emotions mean and I know what these emotions are on a heightened level.”

While it may seem like fun to play a character from a comic book, it has not been an easy role for Guerrero. “I needed to be in therapy anyway,” she said about her decision to go back while filming season two of the show. “And I just had to go back. The show and the role let me know that it was time.”

“We absolutely have to acknowledge our past — talk about it, normalize it, and use it as our strength, not as our weakness," she continued. "That’s what the show does. It shows you that our weaknesses can be our greatest strengths."