These Are the 3 Spots That Await Your Visit this Día de Muertos

Ofrendas, sugar skulls, seas of cempasúchil (aka "flor de muerto" or marigold) and pan de muerto are among the many elements you can expect from a colorful Día de Muertos celebration.

The holiday tradition, which started in Mexico and is now celebrated across Latin America, is one of the most revered due to its incredible history, mysticism and emphasis on family and ancestry.

Day of the Dead Credit: Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images

Mexico City

Visit the nation's capital for a deep dive into Mexican culture and some of the most spectacular celebrations for Día de Muertos. If you're a first-timer, staying here gives you a unique opportunity to visit world-renowned museums like the Museo Nacional de Antropología, Museo Frida Kahlo and the Zócalo.

SanMiguel Credit: Courtesy of Expedia

San Miguel de Allende

Known to be one of the most picturesque places in Mexico, San Miguel de Allende is located in the country's central highlands, surrounded by epic views and plenty of tradition.

The city's main square is the epicenter for Día de Muertos celebrations featuring altars, vendors to shop from and tons of delicious food. On the night of November 1, the town hosts its best La Calavera Catrina parade through the streets.

Ofrenda Credit: Courtesy of Expedia

Veracruz

Head to the coast for views of marigolds blanketing the streets all leading to the cemeteries and illustrious ofrendas.

The coast offers diverse Día de Muertos ceremonies along the water. The capital city of Xalapa has plenty of museums, churches and historical sites for visitors to explore.