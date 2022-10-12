In partnership with Mexican illustrator Flavia Z Drago, the collection features vibrant pieces to that pay homage to heritage and culture.

Prepare Your Best Ancestral Ofrenda Altar With Target's New Día de Muertos Collection

As Día de Muertos nears and ofrendas begin to adorn your home, Target has launched a new collection to help you keep the tradition alive.

In collaboration with Mexican illustrator Flavia Z Drago, the collection will feature home decor items, activity kits and unique pieces designed with vibrant and colorful touches that pay homage to her culture and heritage.

"I wanted to create a collection for Target based on the four elements—earth, water, air and fire—that should be present within the ofrendas, while adding a personal touch that truly represents my cultural traditions," Drago said. "Within this collection, you'll be able to experience just that through a mix of festive and colorful characters, patterns, and figurines."

Ofrenda Credit: Courtesy of Target

As part of Target's commitment to supporting Latino creators, Drago's work fits perfectly as her versatile vision spans from children's books to Mexican folk art.

Colorful figurines including sugar skulls, a wooden ofrenda box with mini accessories and a wooden tray can be used to spruce up your shelves, while throw pillows and garlands can adorn your entire home.

If you're looking to get the whole family to join in the fun and tradition, then pick up an activity kit and a shadowbox frame to remember your ancestors.

Target Credit: Courtesy of Target

Finally, let the light into your home with tall glass candle glasses in pink, orange, green, blue and yellow.

Día de Muertos has been a long-standing tradition that started in Mexico and expands across other Latin American countries.