This is How Día de Muertos is Celebrated Across Latin America
¡Feliz Día de Muertos! From November 1-2, Latin American families are gathering at cemeteries, lighting candles on their altars and preparing their ofrendas. We're highlighting the rich diversity of the celebration across all of Latin America.
Aztec and Inca Influences
Across all of Latin America, Día de Muertos and Día de Todos los Santos are celebrated on November 1 and 2.
The celebration is a blend of indigenous practices from the ancient Aztecs and the Incas that blended with Catholic tradition.
Worldwide Recognition
Even though Mexico is still recognized as the epicenter of Día de Muertos celebrations, its vibrancy and meaning has spread to different parts of the world, with altars and ofrendas being erected everywhere to commemorate ancestors.
Bolivia
Being an Andean country, the influence of Incan practices is predominate within the celebrations.
Among Bolivians, the holiday represents the survival of their Andean culture and they believe death is a part of life.
They also believe that during All Saints Day, the ajayus (spirits) come from the mountains and bring fertility.
Their altars are called apxata and are decorated with flowers, fruits, sweets and tantawawa, a human-shaped bread that represents the dead.
Mexico
Holding the most famous traditions, Mexico blends both Aztec, Mayan and Catholic traditions with ofrendas, altars covered in marigolds, lavish parades, sugar skulls and catrinas.
People visit their families in cemeteries and they believe their family members come back from the realm of the dead to visit them from November 1 and 2.
Guatemala
In Guatemala, All Saints Day includes eating fiambre, a dish stemming from the Mayas that blended cold meats from Spanish cuisine with vegetables from the region.
They eat this at the cemetery, play music and decorate the graves with flowers and candles.
Something unique to Guatemala is the use of kites and barrilletes that supposedly keep evil spirits away during the celebrations.
Ecuador
In Ecuador, delectable dishes are made to honor the dead.
Guaguas (children) de pan, fiambre, and colada morada a drink made from purple corn, fruits and spices are what is typically made.
Peru
In Peru, the tradition is called Día de los Difuntos and is celebrated throughout the country.
The practices come from the mountain ranges where indigenous traditions are observed closely.
People make guaguas de pan, tantawawas, flower crowns and offerings are left at the cemeteries.