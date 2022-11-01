Being an Andean country, the influence of Incan practices is predominate within the celebrations.

Among Bolivians, the holiday represents the survival of their Andean culture and they believe death is a part of life.

They also believe that during All Saints Day, the ajayus (spirits) come from the mountains and bring fertility.

Their altars are called apxata and are decorated with flowers, fruits, sweets and tantawawa, a human-shaped bread that represents the dead.