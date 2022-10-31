3 Ways to Connect With Your Ancestros This Día de Muertos

This #MondayMotivation we're offering you three tips to honor your loved ones for this traditional holiday.

Since the dawn of humanity, ancestors have been among the important pillars of our society. Those that came before and set the path for future generations are respected for their individual journeys in diverse ways.

The traditions surrounding Día de Muertos began in Mexico and have spread throughout Latin America, where families set up altars with photographs and offerings, visit the cemetery and tell stories of those who have passed, including pets or companion animals who may have been important to their families.

According to Ancestral Medicine, when the dead become ancestors, part of their post-mortem journey can include making amends for wrongs committed on Earth and growing in their spiritual paths, which can be supported when we cultivate our relationship with them.

This #MondayMotivation we're helping you connect with your ancestros for Día de Muertos and beyond so that you may always count on their bendiciones.

Keep Photos of Them Around the House and Tell Their Stories

This is a great way to remember our ancestors and keep their memories alive among the living. Each time we look at a photo, it helps us remember a special time we spent with them or rekindles a story—something we can share with new generations.

Knowing the stories of their ancestors is helpful for new generations to understand their family history, but it is also a way help break away from cycles that no longer serve a purpose in the family. After all, an unknown history is something that is bound to repeat itself.

Create an Altar in their Honor

Creating a space in your home to honor your ancestors and cultivate spirituality is an excellent way to connect with your ancestors. You can decorate it as you wish, but it is recommended that you set it up with items your ancestors were fond of—flowers, candles and other trinkets that help you connect with them.

You can keep this altar up well beyond this day to continue the commemoration throughout the year.

Live Your Best and Most Fulfilling Life

Part of our journey through Earth is advancing in our life purpose and living our best and most meaningful existence. Aside from their presence, our ancestors are also here to guide us and help us through our trials and tribulations—they are honored to help their lineage.