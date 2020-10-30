Día de Los Muertos Altars to Be Placed at White House to Honor COVID-19 Victims

The advocacy group Mijente is taking their Fuera Trump campaign to the White House and Trump International Hotel.

On November 1, the advocacy group Mijente is taking the Fuera Trump campaign to the White House and Trump International Hotel alongside other immigrant rights organizations. As part of the campaign, they will celebrate Día de los Muertos by carrying a traditional ofrenda in a march from the hotel, the White House, and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol office to honor the over 225,000 American who have died of COVID-19 — including at least 36,500 Latinos. Similar events will be held in Florida, Arizona, and Georgia, which are all battleground states.

In addition to the march, the group is also hosting a virtual moment of silence for the lives lost during the pandemic. "The Trump admin's failure on #COVID19 ripped tens of thousands of loved ones away from us," Mijente tweeted. "This #DiadelosMuertos, join us in a #MomentofSilence November 1st to humanize the lives we've lost & fight for our lives & our future."

Kristin Urquiza, who gave a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention remembering her father and denouncing Trump's failure to contain the pandemic, will speak at the event. Other guests include Grammy winner Felipe Fournier, actress and poet Caridad De La Cruz aka "La Bruja," and composer Carolina Calache.

Fuera Trump is a campaign led by Mijente, New Florida Majority, FLIC Votes in Florida, Living United for Change in Arizona, GLAHR Action Network, and SONG Power to help Latino voters register to vote and cast their ballots. The campaign has endorsements from people like NYC City Council candidate Tiffany Cabán and singer Ana Tijoux.