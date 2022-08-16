This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you a healthy recipe to help you shed heavy metals and give your body a vitamin boost.

Detox From Heavy Metals and Inflammation With this Green Smoothie Recipe

The presence of heavy metals in food has become a concern as mercury, lead, arsenic and cadmium can be dangerous to our health, especially if consumed in high doses.

The United States Food & Drug Administration monitors the "big four" heavy metals in food, however, taking control of our own health and helping our body detox is an important step in the right direction.

To help you shed heavy metals and fight inflammation, we're bringing you a delicious green smoothie recipe you can make at home that is packed with vitamins and superfoods that will leave your body feeling incredible. Enjoy!

Green Smoothie Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

¾ cup of pineapple juice

½ cup of fresh spinach leaves

¼ pear, chopped

¼ green apple, chopped

¼ avocado, chopped

3 broccoli florets

Directions:

Blend pineapple juice, spinach, pear, apple, avocado and broccoli florets together in a blender until smooth.