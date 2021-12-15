This simple Christmas recipe is a feast for both the eyes and your barriguita.

Need A Scene Stealing Dish For Nochebuena? Try This Vibrant Red Wine Poached Pear Recipe

As Nochebuena and Christmas day get closer, more and more people are trying to figure out what dish they will be bringing to their family dinner.

Why not wow your tías and abuelas with a decadent dessert that'll sooth their palates and their tummies?

Queue our delicious red wine poached pear dessert by People en Español's fashion and beauty editor Kika Rocha.

Rocha, who happens to know a thing or two about doing things with style and flair, learned how to make this dish while she was a student in Belgium many years ago.

From the captivating colors to the heavenly taste, this recipe will help you mesmerize dinner guests and taste buds alike!

Pears in red wine Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

4 Pears

2 cups of red wine

1/2 cup of sugar

A slice of orange peel

One cinnamon stick

6-10 peppercorns

1/2 a star anise

Directions:

Step 1: In a pot, boil the red wine with sugar, spices and the orange peel.

Step 2: Peel the pears, but do not take off the stem.

Step 3: Once the wine is boiling, add the pears for 15 to 20 minutes, leaving space between each pear as they boil. While the pears are cooking, take a spoon and baste them with the wine mixture to ensure they absorb the red wine evenly. Make sure the pears stay firm and don't become soggy.

Step 4: Once the pears are ready, remove them from the red wine and let them cool separately. Continue cooking the wine until it has reduced and looks like a thick syrup.

Step 5: For serving, place pears on a serving dish and pour remaining wine syrup on top.

Optional: You can top them with a mint leaf or eat with a delicious scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Small Note: You can always increase the ingredients proportionately if you want to add more pears.