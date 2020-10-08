​Officer Charged With the Murder of George Floyd Is Released on Bail

Derek Chauvin is facing murder and manslaughter charges after video showed him kneeling on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes, which resulted in his death.

On Wednesday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, who was arrested in connection with the May death of George Floyd, was released on bail. Chauvin is facing murder and manslaughter charges after a video showed him kneeling on Floyd's neck for about eight minutes, which resulted in his death. The murder sparked many protests against police brutality across the United States and around the world.

According to the notice of release filed in court, Chauvin's release is "conditional." He is expected to appear in court in March of next year; court records also show that he posted a non-cash bond.

Image zoom Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to the criminal complaint filed against Chauvin, he and the other officers involved were responding to a report of a counterfeit $20 bill being used at a local grocery store when they encountered Floyd. The three other officers involved in Floyd's death — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng — have been charged with aiding and abetting murder as well as aiding and abetting manslaughter; they were also terminated from the department. The former officers have not entered pleas in their cases.

Lane found Floyd parked near the store and the officer pulled his gun, ordering him to get out of the car and then handcuffing him. A cuffed Floyd was eventually put face-down on the pavement, with Kueng holding down his back and Lane pressing down on his legs.

?s=20