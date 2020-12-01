Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne Reappear on Instagram Together, Ending Breakup Rumors

The couple spent Thanksgiving together and seem to be more in love than ever.

Denise Bidot shut down breakup rumors on Monday, sharing photos of herself with her boyfriend, rapper Lil Wayne. The couple reappeared on Instagram after speculation that the 34-year-old model, of Puerto Rican descent, and the "How To Love" singer, 38, had separated after his endorsement of Donald Trump. Bidot responded to the rumors in a tweet saying, "I did NOT! This is absolutely false." Bidot deleted her Instagram account for a while, posting a cryptic message on her Stories that said, "Sometimes love just isn't enough."

Apparently love won, because Bidot shared photos with her teen daughter, Jocelyn, and the rapper with the message: "Thanksgiving weekend was just perfect. Thankful every single day." The images show them enjoying beignets from New Orleans's famous Café Du Monde and flying on a private jet. The collage also includes breathtaking views from an infinity pool and the rapper having fun on his skateboard.

They made their relationship Instagram-official earlier this fall. In October, she shared a photo with the singer in a limo with the caption, "We cute."

She also gave him a birthday shoutout in September, when they traveled to the Dominican Republic together. "Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic," she wrote. "These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than i ever thought possible. You’re my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true. Here’s to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU."

The rapper has also shown his girlfriend love on Instagram. "Like the one I got!" he captioned a photo of Bidot blowing a kiss in August.

"Stop sleepin on love," he captioned another image of his sleeping beauty.