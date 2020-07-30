Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

Contrary to what you might think, those selfies were not the first time they'd spoken publicly about their love.

When Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne went Instagram-official in July, the internet went wild at news of their relationship, but if you dig deeper, you'll find that they've actually been dating since earlier in the summer. Here, a complete timeline of their relationship.

May 2020

In May, Denise shared a post about being single. “Being single during quarantine doesn’t mean I can’t feel sexy and throw on my fave lingerie," she wrote on Instagram on Cinco de Mayo.

News of Lil Wayne returning to single life after breaking off his engagement to Australian model La'Tecia Thomas also broke in May, when Thomas was spotted without her ring. Also, Lil Wayne stopped following Thomas on Instagram and began following Bidot — which was highly noticeable as Bidot is now the only account the rapper follows.

June 2020

According to Hola! USA, Denise and Wayne met last year at an event and reconnected this summer. “I‘m beyond in love and he’s the sweetest, most romantic guy ever. [I’ve] been single for 10 years, and feel so blessed to have found love in the middle of everything going on," she told the outlet about her new boyfriend. "Was so unexpected and so perfect.”

She shared their quarantine romance with the world in mid-June. “Somehow in the middle of all this madness, something special happened to us,” Bidot, 34, shared on her Instagram Stories, with a loving photo collage.

On June 23, the "How to Love" singer posted a photo of Denise in the pool, blowing him a kiss, with the caption, "All."

July 2020

July has been filled with fireworks for the couple, as evidenced by Bidot's loving posts on Instagram. On July 10, she shared an intimate black and white photo of herself in bed kissing her boyfriend with the caption, "I could kiss you forever."