Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne Are Now Instagram-Official

Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne are this summer's newest couple. The former judge of Nuestra Belleza Latina, 34, and the American rapper, 37, are dating and recently celebrated their love on social media. "Thank you for loving me the way you do baby," the Bidot captioned a photo of herself with Wayne. "Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king."

She has also been cooking her "babe" Puerto Rican treats like Mallorca sandwiches, she proudly shared on her Instagram Stories. Bidot —who is mom to teen daughter Jocelyn Adams — also shared a photo of herself kissing the "How to Love" singer with the caption, "I could kiss you forever."

Lil Wayne also praised his girlfriend on Instagram, sharing a photo of a sun-kissed Bidot in the pool with the caption, "All." The rapper's followers flooded his account with comments. "She is the most gorgeous woman you’ve ever dated. Better treat her right! She’s a keeper," one commented. "Pure perfection," another wrote.

Lil Wayne was previously engaged to Australian model and body-positivity activist La’Tecia Thomas; they broke off the relationship in May. Bidot is also outspoken about body positivity and self-love. "Letting the stretch marks, rolls and cellulite free ... because life’s way too short to be worried about anything other than living your best life," she wrote earlier this month.